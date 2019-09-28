Salem Investment Counselors Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; First American Financial (FAF) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 7,165 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 168,226 shares with $18.81 million value, up from 161,061 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $376.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Among 2 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 18.68% above currents $58.98 stock price. First American Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by PiperJaffray. See First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Positive New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59 New Target: $67 Upgrade

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance divisions. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related services and products.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Market Dynamics Will Dictate Fraud Risk Outlook, According to First American’s Loan Application Defect Index – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Affordability Surged Throughout Spring Home-Buying Season, According to First American Real House Price Index – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of First American Financial Corp (FAF) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold First American Financial Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 10,091 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,913 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 1,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 74,247 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 5,831 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,732 shares. World Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 6,733 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 963,338 shares. 300 were reported by Next Financial Group Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement owns 176,819 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 785,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 546,608 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 48,093 shares. Stifel owns 3.64 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Llc Ny invested in 15,762 shares. 103,046 are owned by Rothschild Capital Ptnrs. Michael Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 5.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elkhorn Prtnrs Partnership reported 3,000 shares stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 40,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prns Incorporated reported 115,575 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt holds 1.63% or 19,289 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited, a New York-based fund reported 78,390 shares. River Road Asset Lc has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Commerce holds 6.41% or 93,000 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.