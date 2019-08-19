Salem Investment Counselors Upped Citigroup (C) Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Bb&T Securities Increased Holding

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 5,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 20,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 14,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $310.04. About 3.56 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 62,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 213,573 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 151,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 8.62M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Citigroup & Honeywell – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

