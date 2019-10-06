Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Metlife (MET) Position by $1.94 Million as Valuation Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Decreased Position by $432,432

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 4,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, down from 58,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 95.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 39,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 2,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103,000, down from 41,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 4.32 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,300 shares to 38,491 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 36,421 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 10,297 shares. Cordasco Finance Network has 1,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 798 shares. Cibc Ww Inc invested in 0.03% or 155,792 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com accumulated 0.08% or 18,699 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4,274 shares. Fairfield Bush And Co accumulated 6,000 shares. 3.34M are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 5.53M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Colony Gp Limited Liability accumulated 21,899 shares. Hallmark reported 0.23% stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 996,183 shares. Cutler Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 181,146 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Named to Working Mother’s â€œ100 Best Companiesâ€ List for 21st Year in a Row – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Want To Invest In MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, Biotech, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Early PSL launch a winner for Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Starbucks Top Line To Grow By 10% in FY 2019 – Forbes” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,401 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,654 shares. Hm Payson invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.22% or 289,960 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank accumulated 3,806 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.47% stake. Gruss And, Florida-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Madrona Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 15,200 were accumulated by Security. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,560 shares. 215,921 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv stated it has 29,700 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 384,251 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marathon Management reported 4,408 shares.