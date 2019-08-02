Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $822,822 as Stock Declined; Tributary Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Teleflex (TFX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 411 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14 million, down from 18,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 7,640 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 6,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $361.35. About 417,660 shares traded or 69.37% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Group Ltd Com has 7.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company holds 9,447 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1,736 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca reported 169 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability holds 2.93% or 10,225 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen And Steers Inc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited reported 3,000 shares. 1,527 were reported by Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Virtu Lc stated it has 859 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 31,274 shares. Beddow Cap Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 273 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 1,470 shares. Icon Advisers Co invested in 0.46% or 2,594 shares. Hartline Invest reported 6,042 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon Prime Day 2019: What The Pros Are Saying – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of Ecommerce – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,205 shares to 218,159 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 104,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Advsr stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). The Missouri-based Century Cos has invested 0.26% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Sun Life Inc owns 78 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20 are owned by Farmers & Merchants. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 2,400 shares. Eqis holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,212 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Co holds 0.63% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 291,831 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 42 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 13,045 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 68,271 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 1,785 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 1,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Financial accumulated 139 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 421 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 36,500 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,036 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Garrett Matsunaga as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Samuel Dakil as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.