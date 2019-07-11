Salem Investment Counselors Stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Has Increased by $416,350 as Market Value Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $5.91 Million as Stock Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 754,654 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,974 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 98,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 95,556 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Comm LP invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Blackrock Inc holds 11.14 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 0.41% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund stated it has 3,034 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alkeon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 515,481 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 7.57M were reported by Fmr Lc. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 11,598 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 2,486 shares. Limited Com accumulated 113,067 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Da Davidson has 6,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Rench Wealth Mgmt owns 1,285 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Grp reported 2,335 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine also sold $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $512.92M for 13.50 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, LRCX, QCOM – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Contributing $200 Million to U.S. Defined Pension Plans – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Named One of America’s Best Large Employers 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,186 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $29.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 82,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Secs holds 4,308 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd stated it has 515,983 shares. Advisory Rech Inc reported 264,921 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn holds 13,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 25,874 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prelude Llc holds 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 132 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 15,359 shares. 8,903 were accumulated by Profund Advisors. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Regions Fin Corporation has 5,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio.