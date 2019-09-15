Salem Investment Counselors Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Raised by $1.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Wageworks (WAGE) Position Maintained by Granite Investment Partners Llc

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 38,491 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, up from 29,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 18,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 55,328 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 36,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 16/04/2018 – May 8th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks Inc. (WAGE); 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS TO RESTATE SOME FINL RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. — WAGE; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Management Buys New 1.3% Position in WageWorks; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against WageWorks, Inc. and Certain Officers – WAGE; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,619 shares to 63,347 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,280 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold WAGE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 33.24 million shares or 8.73% less from 36.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 7,172 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc owns 10,225 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 38,933 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 22,665 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Investment Management stated it has 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 104,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation holds 447,503 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 8,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 33,398 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Comerica State Bank holds 0.03% or 66,443 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 35,000 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 20,060 shares to 22,862 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 27,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,982 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).