Salem Investment Counselors Raised Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake By $416,350; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Sentiment Is 0.97

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 7,570 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)'s stock declined 4.27%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 105,974 shares with $5.88M value, up from 98,404 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 182 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 188 sold and decreased their positions in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The funds in our database now have: 45.59 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alliance Data Systems Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 55 Reduced: 133 Increased: 130 New Position: 52.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.27 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 13.95% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 5.21 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brave Warrior Advisors Llc has 9.91% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has invested 7.89% in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 266,233 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $263.19M for 5.96 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 82,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 45,006 shares stake. Clean Yield Group Inc invested in 2,650 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.99% stake. Advisory Service Net Lc accumulated 13,782 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Carroll stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Eaton Vance holds 4,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 551,363 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Foster Motley has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Estabrook Management has 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Community Financial Bank Na owns 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 500 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt accumulated 7,617 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 7,400 shares. 14,415 are owned by Amp.

