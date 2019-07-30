Salem Investment Counselors Raised Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Value Declined; Rothschild Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 91,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 2.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Sees Several Years to Solve Facebook’s Issues (Video); 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And lmproperly Using More Than 71 Million Users’ Data; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,750 shares to 14,865 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,384 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley holds 0.37% or 12,302 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners holds 527,103 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 260 are held by Earnest Limited Liability Co. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability has 68,765 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 18,100 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry & Company holds 4.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 113,283 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 47,773 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 116,225 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset Gru Limited Liability Corp has 70,408 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,506 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,055 shares. Ssi Mngmt owns 1,344 shares. First Fin Bankshares invested in 11,157 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against 3M Company – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 340,960 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crescent Park Mgmt Lp invested in 0.43% or 14,866 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 504,486 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank Trust stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.85 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.16M shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 812 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 1.2% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Melvin Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Global Endowment Mngmt LP has invested 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,630 shares. 12,030 were accumulated by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Facebook Headed for Another Revenue Growth Slowdown? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..