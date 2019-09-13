Salem Investment Counselors Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Upped by $519,792 as Shares Rose; Bb&T Securities Trimmed Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $378,488

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 2,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 11,466 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 8,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $220. About 110,978 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 84,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 93,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 844,624 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5G Stocks: How to Invest in the Technology That â€œIs Going to Change Everythingâ€ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $697.90M for 16.87 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 235,959 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 137,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 120,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.59% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 68,383 are held by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% or 101,965 shares. Blume Mgmt stated it has 47,025 shares. Patten Group Inc owns 7,963 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 24,109 are owned by First Midwest Bancshares Division. Raymond James invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aviva Pcl has 514,558 shares. British Columbia Investment accumulated 450,668 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Com holds 6,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 123,604 shares. Westpac Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Group has invested 1.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Security Tru Company holds 616 shares. Logan Capital accumulated 0.27% or 22,296 shares. Macquarie Group has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,102 shares. New England & Mgmt Inc invested in 1,400 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 106,880 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) stated it has 114,181 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Management invested in 10,316 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 1.03% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 4,495 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tennessee-based Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The New York-based Alpine Woods Ltd Company has invested 0.66% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).