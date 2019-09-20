Salem Investment Counselors Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $394,997 as Share Price Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 4,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 202,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, up from 197,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 6.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 5,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $529.45. About 450,400 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,359 shares to 266,843 shares, valued at $34.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 6,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,535 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “My 3 Top Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Intuitive Surgical Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Cap Mgmt owns 1,655 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Virtu Finance Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 793 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.56% or 16,734 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 0.95% or 33,971 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 475 shares. 3,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Epoch Investment Ptnrs invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Argent Tru Communications stated it has 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 460,256 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Carmignac Gestion holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 314,613 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Co owns 200,772 shares. Columbus Circle invested 1.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc National Bank Usa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,943 shares.

More important recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs Merck’s Bavencio for first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Merck, Facebook and Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.