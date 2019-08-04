Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $807,234; Churchill Management Has Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $373,404 as Share Price Rose

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 91,057 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 87,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 11,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 69,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,042 shares to 449,616 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 21,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,393 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bank owns 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,342 shares. 65,821 were reported by Fincl Advantage Inc. 732,890 are owned by Kbc Nv. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pnc Svcs Group accumulated 2.94 million shares. Cleararc Capital owns 42,019 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd reported 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 117,433 shares. Selway Asset Management accumulated 2.15% or 28,891 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited invested in 1.17% or 24,361 shares. The Oregon-based Mengis Management Inc has invested 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 82,124 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 1.58 million shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Iowa Bank & Trust invested in 0.59% or 11,485 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 0.72% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 514,322 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 376,100 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 334,276 shares. 21.89 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Com has invested 1.69% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wms Partners Limited holds 1.68% or 84,499 shares. State Street Corp owns 73.67M shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa accumulated 6,059 shares. 1.92 million are held by Prudential Public. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fosun Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 29,885 shares. 232,054 are held by Bbva Compass Natl Bank. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 121,512 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 730 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.