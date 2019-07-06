Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.29 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Private Advisor Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 20,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.25 million, up from 419,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 24,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 542,985 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.32 million, down from 567,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: JPM, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 15,555 shares to 264,194 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,596 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,863 are held by Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc. Renaissance Invest Grp Llc has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa reported 3.43 million shares stake. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Trust stated it has 17,656 shares. Summit Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Affinity Invest Limited Company holds 120,689 shares. Milestone holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,471 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 2.52 million shares. 93,412 are owned by Augustine Asset Management. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,690 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 22,105 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 78,760 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Randolph invested in 273,082 shares. Moreover, Signature Estate Inv Advsr Lc has 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,491 shares. Professional Advisory Serv stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Novare Capital Management Limited Co has 72,412 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,406 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sprott reported 2.09% stake. Beacon Financial Grp Inc owns 20,777 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Marathon Capital invested in 21,448 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Management LP has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,099 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 0.9% or 147,847 shares in its portfolio. Stewart Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,956 shares. National Asset Inc holds 2.39% or 100,763 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 42,513 shares. American Grp holds 4.06% or 242,000 shares. Hightower Tru Lta has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 186,103 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,006 shares to 57,062 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 2,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.