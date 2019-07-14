Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Its Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $350,350; Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Has Boosted by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 7,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.28 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 241,000 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,550 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 2.38M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $36.28 million activity. Blegen Theodore also sold $111,026 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. $598,053 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 4. Hsing Michael had sold 72,851 shares worth $9.52M on Monday, February 11. 21,308 shares valued at $2.78M were sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). First Mercantile holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 12,480 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated holds 5,804 shares. Sg Americas has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 3,158 shares. Regions Finance invested in 285 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 33 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 347,341 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Comm, a New Jersey-based fund reported 191,529 shares. 14,922 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. Clearbridge Invests Limited reported 874,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 529,893 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 29,429 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 9,083 shares to 743,783 shares, valued at $112.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 496,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Comm owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 918,163 shares. Bank stated it has 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com owns 256,315 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 6,096 shares. 13,652 are owned by First Midwest Bancorp Division. Yorktown Commerce reported 33,600 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling holds 11,375 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, James Investment Rech Inc has 0.13% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Systematic Fin Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 7,100 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5.42 million shares. Peoples Serv Corp stated it has 830 shares. Asset One Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).