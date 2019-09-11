Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Share Price Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Granite Construction (GVA) as Share Value Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 125.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 9,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,270 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $558,000, up from 7,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 2.07 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 905,302 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $61.39M for 5.71 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Com has 0.08% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 8,375 shares. 139,599 were accumulated by Asset One Ltd. Meeder Asset Management has 16,402 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Washington reported 62,040 shares. Kennedy Capital Management owns 124,997 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 19,931 shares. Daiwa has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 205,378 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1.22% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 234,949 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 851 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 7,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 385,535 shares to 941,895 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 261,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $405,299 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Larkin Kyle T, worth $99,890 on Friday, September 6. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of stock.

