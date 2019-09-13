Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $1.02 Million; Shares Rose; Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Westend Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $19.06 Billion

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 45,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, up from 39,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 360,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 326,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26 billion, down from 686,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 2.95M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Japan Etf (AAXJ) by 31,967 shares to 134,542 shares, valued at $9.39 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 23,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 89,319 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Natl Pension Service holds 0.25% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.06% or 1.28M shares. Tyvor Cap Lc invested in 5.1% or 56,606 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 0.73% or 40,105 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.36% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ifrah Financial reported 4,679 shares stake. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5.51 million shares. Thornburg Inc holds 0.16% or 315,421 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Comm reported 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisors Preferred Limited Company stated it has 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Linscomb & Williams holds 0.09% or 20,884 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc invested in 0.05% or 3,827 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 0.01% or 261 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 140 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm stated it has 3.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,249 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 230,780 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.48% or 907,102 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cincinnati Financial has invested 2.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 137,820 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management owns 3,849 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 310,872 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highvista Strategies has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,600 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 7.64 million shares.