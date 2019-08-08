Salem Investment Counselors Increases Position in Intel (INTC); Allstate Position in Fedex (FDX) Cut by $1.13 Million

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 6,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 19,356 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 25,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 1.55M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 6,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 342,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 335,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 26.72M shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 342,400 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $66.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,982 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 0.19% or 7,035 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd holds 1.74% or 32,498 shares. Chesley Taft & Lc owns 4,830 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.99% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has 1.57M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 128,946 were accumulated by Parnassus Investments Ca. Farmers Bancorp invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 49,229 shares. Asset Strategies owns 2,873 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 17,688 are owned by Brown Advisory. The Florida-based Harvey Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 95,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $852.64M for 12.83 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,355 shares to 161,061 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,168 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qv Inc owns 534,196 shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc owns 3.72 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 645,250 shares. 54,234 were reported by Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 4,990 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Co reported 8,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Inc reported 108,282 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested in 24.97M shares or 1.71% of the stock. Baxter Bros invested 3.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Osborne Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,110 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 1.35M shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 17,714 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 11.26 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.

