Salem Investment Counselors Increases Position in General Electric Co (GE); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 39,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,159 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 178,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Convergence Investment Partners Lc holds 25,461 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.14% or 1.92 million shares. 24,198 are held by Bell Fincl Bank. 2.05 million are held by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited. Los Angeles And Equity has 1.85 million shares. Schroder Invest has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Accredited holds 49,737 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.22% or 49,662 shares in its portfolio. M Kraus & Company invested in 0.27% or 46,194 shares. Diversified accumulated 31,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Crestwood Advsr Gru Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability invested in 83,145 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Birinyi has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,510 shares to 178,617 shares, valued at $38.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,516 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE to scrap California power plant 20 years early – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPY, GE, NFLX, Gold – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ABB taps GE vet to take over U.S. ops – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares to 65,686 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & holds 2,925 shares. Private Wealth reported 77,404 shares or 5.49% of all its holdings. Cleararc holds 3.87% or 108,718 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs, New Hampshire-based fund reported 103,011 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.78% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 712,286 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.46% or 15,846 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 34.27M shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 14,777 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc holds 96,026 shares or 6.91% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America owns 12,919 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 586,753 were reported by Saratoga Rech & Inv. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 5,941 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 105,025 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 33,498 shares.