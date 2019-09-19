Salem Investment Counselors Increases Position in Facebook (FB); Union Pacific (UNP) Stake Has Upped by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.57M, up from 83,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s CEO Risks a Night in U.K. Parliament’s Clock Tower; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Connecticut Opens Probe Into Use of Facebook Data in Election; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 15,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 135,942 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.99 million, up from 120,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 1.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 6,475 shares to 31,535 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,952 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Gp has 1,701 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Burney Co has 35,602 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Darsana LP reported 6.27% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.73% or 13,496 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prio Wealth Partnership has 1.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 197,671 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 2,892 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atwood Palmer holds 1,287 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 70,403 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Invs. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matrix Asset Advsrs New York accumulated 28,086 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 181,447 are owned by Mariner Lc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons Dscr Sel Spdr Etf (XLY) by 149,719 shares to 756,833 shares, valued at $90.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Edge Msci Usa Etf (MTUM) by 98,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,123 shares, and cut its stake in Inv Sp Intl L/Vol Etf.