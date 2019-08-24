Salem Investment Counselors Increases Holding in Oracle (ORCL); Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Cut Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 17,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 10,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,675 shares to 5,799 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

