Salem Investment Counselors Increases Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); Wabco Holdings (WBC) Position Held by Price Michael F

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 45,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 39,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $194.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Price Michael F increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 43,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24M, up from 79,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 202,336 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Corporation holds 0.01% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 0.21% or 48,935 shares. Pictet Asset reported 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 4,390 shares. Burney Company reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 177,564 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 61,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,643 shares. Moreover, House Ltd has 1.96% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Punch & Investment Mgmt reported 0.59% stake. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 4.24 million shares. Cambridge accumulated 71,091 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amer Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,425 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 559 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,551 shares to 40,457 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 24,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,614 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited.