Salem Investment Counselors Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES (AXIM) Sellers Increased By 120.37% Their Shorts

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 31.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 9,300 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 38,491 shares with $6.52 million value, up from 29,191 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $446.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.21 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket

AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM) had an increase of 120.37% in short interest. AXIM’s SI was 11,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 120.37% from 5,400 shares previously. With 100,100 avg volume, 0 days are for AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM)’s short sellers to cover AXIM’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.725. About 30,353 shares traded. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 33.55% above currents $171.55 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 13,359 shares to 266,843 valued at $34.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 27,475 shares and now owns 400 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

