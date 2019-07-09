Salem Investment Counselors Holds Stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY); Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Has Upped Its Holding

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 44,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,177 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90M, up from 870,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 745,414 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 273.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 384,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 525,010 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 140,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 349,801 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,550 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,799 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,523 shares to 290,504 shares, valued at $34.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,846 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES).

