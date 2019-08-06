Salem Investment Counselors Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Children’s Place Inc/Th (PLCE) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Raised Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Children’s Place Inc/Th (PLCE) by 2655.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 27,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 28,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 1,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Children’s Place Inc/Th for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 265,825 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 8,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 2.94M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mox Reports positive on Children’s Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Know Ahead of Xcel Brands (XELB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Childrenâ€™s Place Inc. (PLCE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 24,418 shares to 234,788 shares, valued at $33.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies In (NYSE:A) by 13,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,857 shares, and cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership holds 28,250 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 187,632 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Hotchkis & Wiley Management reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,315 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 50 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 13,865 shares. Citigroup reported 12,011 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 949 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 70,000 shares. 2,899 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Davidson Kempner Management Lp has invested 0.37% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 24,539 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 4,362 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Gru Ltd reported 0.29% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company reported 11,813 shares. Laurion Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Community Svcs Group Lc accumulated 3,106 shares. Indiana And Communications stated it has 7,135 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 51,779 are owned by Hgk Asset Mngmt. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 1,766 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 43,446 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 18,609 shares. Btim has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pettee Invsts Incorporated accumulated 13,227 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc holds 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,139 shares. 776,027 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation. Victory Management stated it has 109,394 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Telos Management stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,345 shares to 36,645 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,075 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).