Salem Investment Counselors Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Cut by $614,725 as Share Value Declined; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Share Price Declined While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Upped Its Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 7,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $284.77. About 602,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 1.21 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – IMPLIED PRICE OF $31.75 PER SHARE BASED ON INCREASED FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.8944 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Certain Automated Web Search Processes Discovered and Disseminated the Document; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT ON APRIL 20 RECEIVED FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST FURTHER REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CO; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel closes on sale of Hotel Palomar Washington, DC – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Announces Final Merger Proposal for LaSalle Hotel (LHO) Properties – StreetInsider.com” published on April 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 260,294 shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $134.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,890 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 289 shares. Heitman Real Estate Lc owns 2.22 million shares or 3% of their US portfolio. 8,703 are held by Vident Advisory Ltd Company. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 1.05M were reported by Bank Of America De. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.23% or 1.38M shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 48,904 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 23,911 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 23,267 shares. Tower Research (Trc) has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 80,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 194 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,708 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,688 shares to 304,455 shares, valued at $68.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXEL or ILMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.