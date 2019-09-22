Salem Investment Counselors Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered by $611,270 as Share Price Rose; Towercrest Capital Management Upped Its Position in At&T (T) as Stock Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 61,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 157,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 218,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bangor Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 24,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. John G Ullman & Assocs holds 0.42% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 225,054 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,752 shares. Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,300 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc stated it has 45,719 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability reported 507,040 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Avenir Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited has 0.61% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Coastline Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 223,941 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Lenox Wealth holds 7,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 464,271 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,165 shares to 168,226 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 9,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 59,011 shares to 197,110 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 13,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,134 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,213 are owned by Schaller Invest Grp. Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 272,414 shares. Wealthcare Capital Lc owns 2,373 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 60,372 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Monetary Management reported 22,801 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 123,996 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of The West has 61,046 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 314,371 shares. The Ohio-based Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Biondo Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 99,720 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Holt Advsr Llc Dba Holt Prns Lp has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 51,771 were reported by Adell Harriman & Carpenter.