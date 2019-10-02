Salem Investment Counselors Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Cut as Market Value Declined; Columbia Asset Management Trimmed Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $2.85 Million

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 11,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 30,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $149.69. About 813,304 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 17,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 2.18 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,191 shares to 43,607 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.00 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Financial Management reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 10,040 shares. Hartline Corp accumulated 18,624 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 414 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First City Mgmt Inc reported 1.47% stake. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Barnett And has 1,010 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 78,077 shares stake. Nadler has 3,135 shares. 7,007 were accumulated by Smithfield. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 4.32% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 80,951 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% stake. Bkd Wealth Lc accumulated 2,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company owns 0.82% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 76,100 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,566 shares to 45,076 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 21.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.