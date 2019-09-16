Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Price Rose While Minerva Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.37M, up from 18,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $33.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.44. About 2.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 191,768 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 279 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interactive Financial has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 725 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated reported 178,529 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baillie Gifford & Co holds 8.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.45M shares. Grassi Investment Management holds 825 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Navellier And Associate Inc invested in 1.05% or 3,600 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust holds 924 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 169 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Ltd invested in 323 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wafra reported 19,871 shares. Reliant Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 2,460 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 2.56% or 2,603 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 24,720 shares to 23,614 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.29 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.