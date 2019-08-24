Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $1.41 Million; Share Value Declined; As Tesla In (Put) (TSLA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Decreased by $400.52 Million Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Tesla In (Put) (TSLA) by 63.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 45,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 26,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.00 million, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Tesla In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.31 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/05/2018 – Tesla video teases unnamed vehicle under a sheet, and new Roadster accelerating; 30/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever voluntarily over faulty Model S steering. via @verge; 30/04/2018 – Hyperloop is a super-fast ground transport method first envisioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, which promises to be faster than air travel but also cheaper; 09/04/2018 – The crash has put a sharp focus on Tesla’s Autopilot technology, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel for extended periods under certain conditions; 01/05/2018 – Marathon-Andeavor deal challenges Tesla’s electric dreams; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Don’t Buy Tesla, Goes to YouTube as Call Devolved; 31/03/2018 – Seems like all of the chatter about this $TSLA X crash is about Autopilot. What about the apparent lack of structural integrity? It looks like the entire front was shorn off by a giant can opener; 24/05/2018 – Tesla Is Behind Competition In Self-Driving Technology; 29/05/2018 – Sixt CEO says efforts to push electric cars are a political mistake; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,003 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, down from 20,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,071 shares to 439,336 shares, valued at $50.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 5,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 48,000 shares to 269,300 shares, valued at $10.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Ed by 94,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hertz Gl (Put).