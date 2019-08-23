Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Shares Rose; Newport Asia Upped Baidu (BIDU) Position by $70.96 Million as Stock Declined

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 3.26 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 3.88M shares traded or 91.29% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services has 1,657 shares. Andra Ap invested in 21,700 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 344,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 861,467 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 87,827 shares. Nomura stated it has 607,041 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc has 2,800 shares. Oakbrook Invests invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.59% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 322,867 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 48,457 shares. Tower Research (Trc) accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 199,600 shares. Nicholas Invest Partners Lp stated it has 26,542 shares. L & S Advisors Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 7,125 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc owns 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 6,009 shares.