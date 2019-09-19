Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Equifax (EFX) Holding by $3.33 Million; At&T (T) Stock Rose While Price Michael F Has Lowered Holding by $4.87 Million

Price Michael F decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 147,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 742,648 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.89M, down from 890,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 32.05M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 97.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 24,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95,000, down from 25,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 494,180 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08 million for 24.59 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 9,855 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bessemer Grp holds 0.18% or 404,225 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 380 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.03% or 41,611 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And owns 2,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc holds 0.26% or 5,225 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Advisors has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc stated it has 6,438 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na holds 0.06% or 2,246 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.36% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 41,766 are owned by Gp. 116,772 were reported by North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 35,600 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi stated it has 7,728 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36.71M shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Oregon-based fund reported 12,992 shares. Burney Co reported 180,779 shares. 8.29M were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Carlson Mngmt owns 38,902 shares. 296.76 million are held by State Street. Windward Capital Management Co Ca holds 215,027 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 14.01M shares. Cincinnati Insurance Com accumulated 0.72% or 803,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meyer Handelman invested in 351,369 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 1.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 84.74 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 5,409 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares to 122,500 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp..