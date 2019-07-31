Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $353,684; Stock Price Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.28 Million as Shares Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 46,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc analyzed 27,806 shares as the company's stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $229.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 6.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Llc, California-based fund reported 8,062 shares. Hikari Power reported 46,000 shares stake. Community Financial Grp Lc invested in 0.83% or 52,231 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.27% or 387,849 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 234,282 shares. America First Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,400 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And has 93,783 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset owns 66,086 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Company stated it has 7,644 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Opus Group Inc Lc invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisory Ser invested in 0.17% or 18,792 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability reported 15,447 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Troy Asset reported 7.17M shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year's $0.58 per share. KO's profit will be $2.39B for 23.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares to 579,822 shares, valued at $65.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.98 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,500 shares to 31,725 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 104,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year's $1.87 per share. DIS's profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.59 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.59 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.