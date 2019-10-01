Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $350,671; Market Valuation Declined; Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Boosted Stake by $585,036

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 32,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 162,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 129,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 603,041 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 92,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.52 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 22,592 shares to 106,575 shares, valued at $20.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc. by 33,061 shares to 142,600 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,934 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO).