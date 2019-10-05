Salem Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Its Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Stake

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 5,566 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 45,076 shares with $8.33M value, up from 39,510 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $120.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) stake by 2.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 38,850 shares as Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD)’s stock rose 55.42%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 1.74 million shares with $15.93 million value, down from 1.78 million last quarter. Diebold Nxdf Inc now has $781.65M valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 823,063 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (NYSE:ACN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) has $22800 highest and $18600 lowest target. $211.71’s average target is 11.64% above currents $189.64 stock price. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) had 11 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 89,898 shares to 960 valued at $39,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 921 shares and now owns 13,463 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 8,793 shares. Mairs And Power invested in 0% or 1,191 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 45,076 shares. Smead Capital Management Inc holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 333,405 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 1.79 million shares. Condor Capital Management owns 18,088 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 964,541 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Gradient Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 24,400 were reported by Callahan Limited Co. Stephens Ar reported 0.17% stake. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 6,950 shares. Essex reported 0.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 8 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $92,882 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G, worth $45,658.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.95M for 10.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.