Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Stake in Splunk (SPLK) by $433,800; Wallington Asset Management Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Stake as Shares Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 755,194 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $204.25. About 664,797 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,425 shares to 38,010 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability has 123,534 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 0% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 17,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 49 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd. Westpac Banking has 84,045 shares. Nbw Capital Lc holds 34,247 shares. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The Georgia-based Advisory has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Harvey Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 36,700 shares. Bb&T Securities holds 6,181 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt (Wy) reported 100 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation reported 5,671 shares stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 8,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 0.06% or 13.17M shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Everence Capital Management reported 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 200 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 430,624 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 3,200 shares. King Luther Mngmt accumulated 0.92% or 631,285 shares. Forte Cap Llc Adv reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 4,312 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 104,314 shares or 0.73% of the stock. 23,725 were accumulated by Laffer. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 1,632 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Violich Management has 1.39% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 28,854 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Cap Management has 2.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 0.8% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30,072 shares.

