Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $433,800; As Noodles And Company (NDLS) Share Value Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lifted Holding by $934,416

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 648,476 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 246,489 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Westpac Bk holds 84,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 25,697 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Granite Prtnrs invested in 3,777 shares. Cim Ltd invested in 4,450 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 273,321 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,955 shares. Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, State Street has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 3 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,657 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.31M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital stated it has 16,163 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bull trend intact: S&P 500 sustains break to uncharted territory – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Splunk a Buy? – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dark Data: Innovative Companies and Knowledge Workers Are Diving Into the Abyss – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 7,570 shares to 105,974 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brinker International Plans to Buy 116 Chili’s Restaurants – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Carrols Restaurant, Wendy’s and Noodles & Company – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mac Your Way With Noodles & Company This National Mac & Cheese Day With Free Customizable Wisconsin Mac & Cheese® – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Put Noodles & Company On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares to 53,352 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,090 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Partners Ltd owns 754,361 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 15,890 shares. American Intl Group stated it has 8,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 61,703 shares. State Street Corporation reported 256,184 shares. Cortina Asset reported 767,041 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 33,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.03% or 503,476 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 407,905 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 461,301 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 22,999 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 39,857 shares. 2,612 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can.