Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.43 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 20,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 83,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 104,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $189.31. About 9.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 08/05/2018 – Facebook instituted a huge “executive shakeup,” reorganizing around a new blockchain effort and aims to address privacy concerns; 22/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Krumpelman on Facebook Value; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Dodges EU Bullet as Markets Deliver Rapid Retribution; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Risks Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,602 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $337.28. About 359,983 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,793 shares to 22,904 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.22 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

