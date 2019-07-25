Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $353,684; Check Capital Management Maintains Position in Us Bancorp (USB)

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 172,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 669,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25 million, up from 496,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 4.00 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 46,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 5.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,205 shares to 218,159 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.28 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,698 are held by Kistler. Personal Advisors invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co owns 2,521 shares. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 10,119 shares. Estabrook Mngmt owns 26,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arvest Bancorporation Division holds 1.38% or 180,147 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1,833 shares. Bailard reported 70,715 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Company has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 47,344 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Chartist Incorporated Ca holds 3,978 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc has 13,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 6,714 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Haverford Fincl Serv has invested 0.81% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 70,512 were accumulated by Hills Bank & Trust And Trust. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kbc Gp Inc Nv reported 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Monarch Cap owns 1.68% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 95,898 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 11.83M shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 750,738 shares. American Research And Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,131 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Inc invested in 6,061 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 32,371 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 572,361 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Co has invested 0.38% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,600 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Given The Higher ROTEs, U.S. Bancorp Shares Deserve Higher Multiples – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank to give $1 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Bancorp (USB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.