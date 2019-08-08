Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Illumina (ILMN) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Holding by $697,851

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $167.63. About 179,241 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 7,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $293.99. About 149,657 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was made by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & Com reported 1,575 shares. Natl Pension owns 480,248 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 594,337 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.1% or 1,800 shares. Notis holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 54,756 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 175,182 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.08% or 16,451 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Lc holds 0.12% or 2,973 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,366 shares. Fil Limited reported 152,119 shares. Ims Management holds 0.45% or 3,449 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 124,368 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 4.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Columbia Asset holds 0.1% or 2,389 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 4,651 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,839 shares to 94,898 shares, valued at $20.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 15,782 shares stake. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.85% or 26,129 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 208,813 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp has 0.16% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,215 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 0.7% or 480,306 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 2,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Pension Ser owns 163,929 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 27,078 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. Connable Office has invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Aviva Public Limited invested in 55,493 shares or 0.12% of the stock. South Dakota Council has 1,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 3,695 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Allstate invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).