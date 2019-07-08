Salem Investment Counselors Has Lifted Its Stake in Toyota Motor (TM) as Valuation Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position as Stock Value Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,334 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 44,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 127,080 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 13/03/2018 – Toyota’s Chief of Agile to Lead C-Suite Workshop in OPEX Exchange; 09/05/2018 – Toyota predicts higher yen will hit operating profit hard; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Toyota Industries’ Usd Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – 10CD: Toyota Mtr Fin(Nthld: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – Alelion Energy Systems AB: Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ) signs a framework agreement with Toyota Industries Corporation; 23/03/2018 – TOYOTA, PANASONIC JV TO BUILD BATTERY PLANT IN SHIZUOKA: NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Wraps With US Olympic Team Rider, Faye Gulini, and Olympic Gold Medalist, Hannah Teter, Claiming First Place — and the Coveted Supergirl Capes — in Boardercross and Halfpipe; 27/04/2018 – Toyota Tsusho FY Net Y130.23B Vs Net Y107.90B; 23/04/2018 – China’s ride-hailing firm Didi wants to develop ‘purpose-built’ cars with automakers; 11/05/2018 – Toyota Ally Mazda Names New CEO to Lead Revival With U.S. Focus

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 92.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,865 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 40,857 shares to 210,157 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 879,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Corp reported 6.3% stake. First Personal Financial Ser owns 1,780 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 7,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Company accumulated 29,335 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 584,255 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. New York-based Glenview Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.92% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hollencrest has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dnb Asset As has 150,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 18,034 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 1,380 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 16 are owned by Financial Mngmt Professionals. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.90M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 42,735 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carnival Corporation (CCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Highlights Focus on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability; Announces Membership in ONE Future – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.68 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.