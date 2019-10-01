Salem Investment Counselors Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.57 Million; Omega Advisors Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Cut by $9.35 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 38,491 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52M, up from 29,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 330,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 8.83 million shares traded or 44.50% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 437,443 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $48.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 762,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Slides As Middle East Tensions Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adirondack Trust holds 0.16% or 4,060 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management owns 1,936 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 55,404 shares. 3,606 were accumulated by Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank & Company. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bokf Na stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 139,384 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 4.58 million shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Advsr owns 126,344 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 9,249 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).