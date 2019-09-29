Salem Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding by $741,825; Valuation Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped Its Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 27,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 27,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.28 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,196 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, up from 2,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.33M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,186 shares to 3,317 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.17 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co has 0.47% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 9,930 were reported by Patten Patten Tn. 9,029 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Barclays Pcl holds 1.44 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,015 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.06% or 3,166 shares. Hudock Capital Group Lc accumulated 1,689 shares. 13,842 are owned by Mai Cap. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors Inc has 1.61% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 23,843 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 5,821 shares stake. Moreover, Thompson has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,120 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has 306,966 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KBA) by 18,700 shares to 69,175 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,226 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).