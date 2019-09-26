Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $829,381; MODEC TOKYO SHS (MDIKF) Sellers Increased By 33.91% Their Shorts

MODEC INC TOKYO SHS (OTCMKTS:MDIKF) had an increase of 33.91% in short interest. MDIKF’s SI was 85,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.91% from 64,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 857 days are for MODEC INC TOKYO SHS (OTCMKTS:MDIKF)’s short sellers to cover MDIKF’s short positions. It closed at $27.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 8.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 7,609 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 86,581 shares with $9.49 million value, down from 94,190 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $311.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.08% below currents $124.31 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G manager tapped as president of Express apparel – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 21,365 shares to 363,550 valued at $17.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 19,935 shares and now owns 104,011 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.06 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated owns 39,547 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.18% or 5,825 shares. 39,278 were accumulated by Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 554,646 shares. 134,448 are held by Ycg Limited. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montana-based First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tcw Gp holds 562,573 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holderness holds 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,733 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Service has 13,647 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 976 shares. Moreover, Grimes & has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest has invested 3.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).