Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $614,725 as Share Value Rose; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Stake in Centene (CNC) Lifted by $13.19 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 7,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.48 million shares traded or 695.47% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 1521.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 248,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares to 164,798 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,674 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability invested in 5,882 shares. Jefferies Financial Group Inc stated it has 22,160 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 80,538 shares. Strs Ohio holds 950,478 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 2,287 shares. 15,964 were reported by Somerset. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp owns 327,092 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 77,791 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 329,127 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Voloridge Invest Lc holds 183,892 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 290 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 11,435 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc owns 19,450 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 17,550 were reported by Roberts Glore Com Il.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. Dadswell Charles had sold 124 shares worth $34,734 on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management holds 0.04% or 1,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,230 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Corp reported 102,479 shares stake. M Securities holds 1,186 shares. 1,300 were reported by Coastline Trust. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 206,966 shares. Allen Investment Management Llc reported 0.08% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,695 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited accumulated 0.64% or 360 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dubuque National Bank & Trust Com reported 14 shares stake. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc invested in 925 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd owns 2,446 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

