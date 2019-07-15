Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $556,750 as Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Stake by $2.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 2.54M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD; 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Sees Fewer Funds Running More Money After MiFID; 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 8,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 2.43M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.13 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 230,808 shares to 969,515 shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 259,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.75 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,195 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,723 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).