Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,725 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 4.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 1.69M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider Varma Vivek C sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93M. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,318 shares to 237,471 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Limited stated it has 32,203 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 400 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca. Gladius Capital Mgmt L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,533 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,190 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 3,104 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 6,127 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lourd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 6,380 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited accumulated 0.17% or 5,767 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 151,528 shares. Private Asset Management reported 1.6% stake. 4.79M are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 0.55% stake. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 9,980 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 637,238 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Ltd invested in 0.63% or 39,151 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Boston Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability reported 113,640 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,660 shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 3,026 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Estabrook Mgmt holds 3,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 185,249 shares. Rockland Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,363 shares. 32,572 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa has 3.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 654,809 are owned by Commerce Bancshares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. The insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,698. The insider GROSS PATRICK W sold 365 shares worth $33,957.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.64 million for 27.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 21,766 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).