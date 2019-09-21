Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $321,425; Market Valuation Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed by $657,800 Its Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 2,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, up from 5,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.88M shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 31,055 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826,000, down from 56,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21 million shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.49M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

