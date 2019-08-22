Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 204.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 104,090 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 154,875 shares with $12.19M value, up from 50,785 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 5.06M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) stake by 7.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 101,850 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $34.93M value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners LP now has $63.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 1.90M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 20.16% above currents $28.92 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 3.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E, worth $150,000 on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 7,644 shares. Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 11,610 are owned by Miracle Mile Ltd Co. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 39,840 shares stake. 268,581 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. 1.31 million were reported by Ronna Sue Cohen. Confluence Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 7,522 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 26,937 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19,608 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 50,029 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co holds 24,081 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.99% or 160,856 shares. 2.31M are owned by Beach Counsel Pa. Ancora Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.33% or 271,536 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Performance Food Group Co stake by 140,725 shares to 1.55M valued at $61.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Two Hbrs Invt Corp stake by 712,925 shares and now owns 4.26 million shares. Propetro Hldg Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fin Management Inc accumulated 263,180 shares or 1.7% of the stock. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Llc holds 8,165 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 182,465 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Com accumulated 33,575 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.65 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 30,576 shares stake. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,122 shares. Creative Planning has 143,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advisors accumulated 356,541 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt owns 150,711 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,052 shares. St James Ltd Liability Co owns 3.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 681,349 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd reported 397,430 shares or 6.83% of all its holdings. Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 5,859 shares to 29,191 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,355 shares and now owns 161,061 shares. Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was reduced too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.