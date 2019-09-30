Salem Investment Counselors Decreased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.75 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Raised Position by $8.29 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 266,843 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.99 million, down from 280,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.38 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 92,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 8.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762.59 million, up from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 1.41M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 152,024 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $397.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,115 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.