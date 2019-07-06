Salem Investment Counselors Decreased Its Holding in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) by $591,570; Putnam Investments Decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) Holding as Market Value Rose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 97.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 184,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,332 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 189,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 434,390 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 22,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 418,737 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82M for 23.60 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 2.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $66.60M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

