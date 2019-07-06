Salem Investment Counselors Decreased By $2.05 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Holding By $7.88 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) stake by 90.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 716,010 shares as Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.51M shares with $17.24 million value, up from 795,000 last quarter. Midsouth Bancorp Inc now has $193.40M valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 12,355 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 16.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 22.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 24,160 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 84,076 shares with $7.15M value, down from 108,236 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $319.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.11 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, BID, CJ, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Merger – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hancock Whitney Corporation to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Publicis Groupe finalizes the acquisition of Epsilon Paris Stock Exchange:PUB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.